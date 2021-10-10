AUSTIN, Mrs. Beverley Kritzer, passed away on October 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Theodore B. Austin Jr.; daughters, Margaret A. Williamson and K. Whitney Austin; and sisters, Barbara K. Jeffries and Kelly K. Smith (Rex L. Smith).



Beverley was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and Granny to Golden Retrievers. She loved to garden and loved her days spent on the Rappahannock River.



A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SEVA GRREAT, in memory of our girls, Annie and Hannah.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.