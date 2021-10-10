Menu
Beverley Austin
AUSTIN, Mrs. Beverley Kritzer, passed away on October 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Theodore B. Austin Jr.; daughters, Margaret A. Williamson and K. Whitney Austin; and sisters, Barbara K. Jeffries and Kelly K. Smith (Rex L. Smith).

Beverley was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and Granny to Golden Retrievers. She loved to garden and loved her days spent on the Rappahannock River.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SEVA GRREAT, in memory of our girls, Annie and Hannah.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
Ted,Meg and Whitney, so sorry to hear this. Beverly was a wonderful next door neighbor to us and our loving dog, Anna. We are thinking of you at this difficult time.
Carol & Ken Knight
Friend
October 11, 2021
Ted So very sorry to hear this, we were in home room together and I have fond memories of both of you. I hope you can find some comfort in this bad time. Bob
BOB & Sherri SEYMORE
School
October 10, 2021
