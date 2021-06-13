KEETON, Beverly Puckett, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 29, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Glen Allen, Va. and most recently resided at Morningside West in Henrico County. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Beauford Keeton; and son, Jeff Keeton; as well as by her parents, Vivian and Harland Puckett. She is survived by her son, Curtis B. Keeton. Beverly was an avid miniature enthusiast and had held the office of secretary for the Virginia Miniature Enthusiasts for several years. Beverly was a longtime member of Hunton Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. A Celebration of Life may be held later. Memorial contributions can be made to Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.