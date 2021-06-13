Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Puckett Keeton
KEETON, Beverly Puckett, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 29, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Glen Allen, Va. and most recently resided at Morningside West in Henrico County. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Beauford Keeton; and son, Jeff Keeton; as well as by her parents, Vivian and Harland Puckett. She is survived by her son, Curtis B. Keeton. Beverly was an avid miniature enthusiast and had held the office of secretary for the Virginia Miniature Enthusiasts for several years. Beverly was a longtime member of Hunton Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. A Celebration of Life may be held later. Memorial contributions can be made to Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The Keeton's were wonderful neighbors and friends. They will forever be in our hearts. Curtis we send you our sincere condolences.
David & Windie Lane
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results