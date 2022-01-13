SIMMONS, Beverly Ann Allgood, quietly passed away peacefully in hospice care on January 7, 2022 at Chippenham Johnston-Willis in Richmond, Va.



Beverly was born to Leroy C. Allgood Sr. and Ruth V. Giles Allgood on October 5, 1948 in Richmond, Va. Beverly was a "military brat" and moved extensively in her younger years, living in North Carolina, Texas and Germany.



Beverly attended schools in the Philadelphia, Pa. school system and graduated from Bartram High School. She attended Virginia State College for one year, but her crowning achievement was her career as a nurse for 37 years, LPN and an RN associate's degree. Throughout her career, she worked in many areas of nursing and various hospitals throughout Richmond and Petersburg. She taught LPN students until her retirement.



Beverly married James R. Simmons in 1978, who preceded her in death; she was also was preceded in death her father, Leroy C. Allgood. Beverly is survived by her mother, Ruth Allgood; brother, Leroy C. Allgood Jr.; sister, Susan Allgood; and sister-in-law, Doris Godwin Allgood. She is also survived by her nephews, Noel and Matthew Allgood; and niece, Sela Allgood; and grandnieces, Amaya and Sasha Allgood. She will be missed by cousins and friends.



Beverly's interests included latch hook rugs, crocheting and especially cross-stitch needlework, in which she created beautiful work such as the "Warrior Princess" she spent many hours until its completion. Beverly also enjoyed reading books such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.



To honor Beverly in homegoing, there will be a small gravesite service for immediate family. All we ask, in honor of Beverly, is do something nice for someone.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.