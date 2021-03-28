Menu
Bill D. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
JOHNSON, Bill D., 88, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Pam Schools (Sammy); son, Mark Johnson (Marc); niece, Robin Arthur; brother, Bobby Johnson. He loved his family, the games of golf and tennis with his many friends at the Salisbury Country Club. He and his wife also created many wonderful memories with his love of travel and the many trips they took together. Due to COVID there will be no service. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
