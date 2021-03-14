Menu
Bill Lewis Moss
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St
Dillwyn, VA
MOSS, Bill Lewis, passed away on March 13, 2021, after a five-month battle with leukemia. He was the founder of Moss Motor Company in Dillwyn. His 50-plus year automotive career covered a partnership in a franchise dealership, as well as his 36 years as an independent dealer. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moss; son, Billy Moss (Tina); daughters, Melanie Farrish (Dee), Robin Allen (Rickie) and Amy Lawhorne; also seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The 11th child of John R. Moss Sr. and Laura T. Moss, he is also survived by his siblings, Annabelle McDevitt, Margie Brickey, Lindbergh Moss, Bot Moss, Irvin Moss, June Woodcock and Diane Flippin. Visitation will be held at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn today, March 14, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Dillwyn. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 32, Dillwyn, Va. 23936, or Dillwyn Volunteer Department, P.O. Box 276, Dillwyn, Va. 23936.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dunkum Funeral Home
16923 Oak Street, P O Box 24, Dillwyn, VA
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are praying for you and your family.
Esther Bracey
March 14, 2021
God bless you and your family.
Earl (Sam) and Debbie Bracey
March 14, 2021
