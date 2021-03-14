MOSS, Bill Lewis, passed away on March 13, 2021, after a five-month battle with leukemia. He was the founder of Moss Motor Company in Dillwyn. His 50-plus year automotive career covered a partnership in a franchise dealership, as well as his 36 years as an independent dealer. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moss; son, Billy Moss (Tina); daughters, Melanie Farrish (Dee), Robin Allen (Rickie) and Amy Lawhorne; also seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The 11th child of John R. Moss Sr. and Laura T. Moss, he is also survived by his siblings, Annabelle McDevitt, Margie Brickey, Lindbergh Moss, Bot Moss, Irvin Moss, June Woodcock and Diane Flippin. Visitation will be held at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn today, March 14, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Dillwyn. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 32, Dillwyn, Va. 23936, or Dillwyn Volunteer Department, P.O. Box 276, Dillwyn, Va. 23936.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.