BRANCH, Billie Diane, 73, born October 21, 1948, of Enon/Chester, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022 surrounded in love by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Ashworth and Jennifer Branch; son, Bryan Winn and wife, Jennifer; grandson, Griffin Winn; granddaughter, Addison Winn; sisters, Cathy Elaine Drumheller and Shirley Griffin; her beloved granddog, Levi; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Frances Griffin; her husband, Eldon Branch; and too many four-legged companions than can be listed here.
While her friends called her Billie and her family called her Diane, everyone knew her as a deeply caring, loyal, generous soul. She retired after 15 years of service at DuPont. Throughout her life, her playful spirit always came shining through. She found happiness in life's simple pleasures, like spending time with loved ones and adoring wildlife and nature.
A celebration of Diane's life will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Chapel in Chester.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Richmond Animal Control & Care Foundation (RACCF), 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222 or rva.gov
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.