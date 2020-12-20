ELLIOTT, Dr. Billie Wright, 92, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Roland J. Elliott. She is survived by her three children, Jan Elliott Evans (Evan), Julie Elliott James (Bob), Roland Judson Elliott Jr. (Angela); and her two grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Rebecca DeVoe Elliott and Roland Judson Elliott III. She came from humble beginnings, raised in SW Virginia and eastern Kentucky. True to her determined personality, she decided at an early age that she wanted to be a doctor and dedicated herself to accomplishing her goal. She was valedictorian of her class in high school and earned an academic scholarship to King College in Bristol, Tennessee. While at King College, she attained the highest grade point average ever recorded as a freshman, receiving a $100 award, which was a princely sum to her at the time, for her efforts. She was also elected by her fellow students as queen of the Dogwood Festival in her senior year at King College, in addition to being class valedictorian. She went on to medical school at MCV and was one of three women in the freshman class at MCV in 1950. She graduated from MCV and was board-certified in Internal Medicine. After working in medical research for many years at A.H. Robins, while in her 40s she decided to go back to MCV and completed another residency and became board certified in psychiatry. She practiced psychiatry in the Richmond area well into her 70s and helped countless individuals through her practice. She was an accomplished woman with a thirst for knowledge and an incredible work ethic. She is remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a fantastic role model. She was a loyal friend to many, a terrific listener who was genuinely interested in others and she was known for her generosity and for providing constant encouragement and sage advice to young people. Because of health concerns due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Billie's honor to the United Methodist Family Services, 3900 West Broad St., Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss.I just happened to find her obituary while I was looking for her name .She was such a good friend to my father,John,who passed several years ago.Again I am so sorry for your loss.Bonnie Mcfarland
I sincerely loved this lady! She helped through the worst time in my life! Did she ever write her book??
The Elliott family was a huge part of our childhood. We were fortunate to grow up on Seminary Avenue in Ginter Park on the north side of Richmond. We lived on the same block as the Elliotts. It was a wonderful time to grow up: my brother, sister, and I were roughly the same age as Jud, Julie, and Jan, and we cruised all over the neighborhood on our bikes, from Willey's Drug Store to the hardware store (where they had the best and cheapest candy) to the Ginter Park Pool. Our parents did not know where we were half the time but it was safe, and we always made it home for meals! Our mother was ill for much of our childhood, and the Elliotts took us in and welcomed us as if we were their own kids. I would be unable to value the amount of food we consumed at their house. Roland and Billie always made us feel welcome, despite our habit of magically showing up at mealtime. Sunday brunch was a favorite. I will always remember the coffee cakes from Dot's Pastry Shop! On weekdays after we got home from school, Jan and Julie and I would rummage around in the pantry and make date bars or brownies and eat them on the spot. As we got older, we visited the Elliotts at their lovely condo in Virginia Beach, and they showed us the same wonderful hospitality. Billie and Roland also took a keen interest in what we were doing and were delighted to hear about our lives. As a child, I did not appreciate all of Billie's accomplishments, and all of her "firsts." I was reminded in reading her lovely obituary of what a determined and accomplished pioneer she was. I know she was also very proud of her children and grandchildren. It is an honor to have known her. She will be missed!
Your Dad gave me an opportunity to work with him upon my graduation from Dental School in 1971- during that summer I met your Mother and, as the tribute says, she was a remarkable woman. I got to see them both on occasion in the following years and after your Dad's passing I would still "run in to Billie and she never lost that "glow". I am very saddened at her passing, but she had a remarkable life and I feel honored to have known her.