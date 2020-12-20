The Elliott family was a huge part of our childhood. We were fortunate to grow up on Seminary Avenue in Ginter Park on the north side of Richmond. We lived on the same block as the Elliotts. It was a wonderful time to grow up: my brother, sister, and I were roughly the same age as Jud, Julie, and Jan, and we cruised all over the neighborhood on our bikes, from Willey's Drug Store to the hardware store (where they had the best and cheapest candy) to the Ginter Park Pool. Our parents did not know where we were half the time but it was safe, and we always made it home for meals! Our mother was ill for much of our childhood, and the Elliotts took us in and welcomed us as if we were their own kids. I would be unable to value the amount of food we consumed at their house. Roland and Billie always made us feel welcome, despite our habit of magically showing up at mealtime. Sunday brunch was a favorite. I will always remember the coffee cakes from Dot's Pastry Shop! On weekdays after we got home from school, Jan and Julie and I would rummage around in the pantry and make date bars or brownies and eat them on the spot. As we got older, we visited the Elliotts at their lovely condo in Virginia Beach, and they showed us the same wonderful hospitality. Billie and Roland also took a keen interest in what we were doing and were delighted to hear about our lives. As a child, I did not appreciate all of Billie's accomplishments, and all of her "firsts." I was reminded in reading her lovely obituary of what a determined and accomplished pioneer she was. I know she was also very proud of her children and grandchildren. It is an honor to have known her. She will be missed!

Strother Sharp Friend December 20, 2020