ROBINSON, Billie Ray, (nee Mawyer), 62, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Agnes Mawyer; and her sister, Judy Bales. Billie is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Murray Robinson; daughters, Amber King and Jessica Robinson; son, T.C. McCourt (Bryan); and grandchildren, Jordan, Cora and Marley. She is also survived by her brothers, Leonard "Bubba" Motley and Gary Mawyer (Denise); sister-in-law, Beki Patteson (Fred); many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and Sadie Rose, her beloved nine-year-old Golden Retriever. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where her funeral ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. Interment will be private in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.