ROBINSON, Billie Ray, (nee Mawyer), 62, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Agnes Mawyer; and her sister, Judy Bales. Billie is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Murray Robinson; daughters, Amber King and Jessica Robinson; son, T.C. McCourt (Bryan); and grandchildren, Jordan, Cora and Marley. She is also survived by her brothers, Leonard "Bubba" Motley and Gary Mawyer (Denise); sister-in-law, Beki Patteson (Fred); many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and Sadie Rose, her beloved nine-year-old Golden Retriever. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where her funeral ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. Interment will be private in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
9 Entries
Paul Romano and family
December 31, 2021
The Romanchik's
December 30, 2021
Murray, I am so very sorry for your loss. While I never had the pleasure of meeting Billie, I have no doubt that she was a very special person who gave you great strength when you faced life's challenges. I do hope the many years of memories you created together will comfort you in this difficult time.
Jeff Kling
December 30, 2021
TC, I am so saddened to learn about our Mom's passing. I think of you often. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. xoxo Maryann
Maryann Nuckolls
December 29, 2021
I always loved seeing Billie come into our dr office, she was always cheerful and smiling we would talk about everything! Really going to miss seeing her face. My thoughts and prayers to the family
Cathy
December 29, 2021
Billie was without a doubt one of the kindest souls . Her smile would light a room. My prayers are now for her family. May God be with you all.
Deborah Ellen
Friend
December 29, 2021
I treasure the memories of a wonderful childhood friendship. She and her family were second family to me during my developmental years. She always had a wonderful welcoming smile that she inherited from her mother.
Darlene Burley Emerson
December 29, 2021
Murray & family, so sorry to hear of Billie´s passing. May God give you peace & inner strength to journey through this difficult time.
With much love 8 prayers,
Liz
Liz Wilkinson
Family
December 28, 2021
Smokey, deepest regrets to you and your family. May you find the strength to endure in his trying time.
Your Tiger Brother, Murph.