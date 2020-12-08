ROSSON, Billie "Margaret", 87, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, her three siblings; her husband of 62 years, Harry J. Rosson; and daughters, Faye Hall and Debbie Belhumeur. She is survived by sons, Wayne Rosson (Josie) and Alan Rosson (Kim); sons-in-law, David Hall Jr. and Michael Belhumeur; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. She was a member of Ridge Baptist Church and cherished her many lifelong church friends. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited and face masks are required.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
Wayne, Margaret will be truly missed. So glad we got to know her. Our dearest condolences & prayers for you and the family. All our love.
Diann & Don Berger
December 8, 2020
As was said to me on the passing of my mother "Losing a mother is very hard". Deepest condolences, your Mom was a lovely person.
Margaret Seim
December 8, 2020
Elsie Seim
December 8, 2020
I am so sorry to see this. Margaret was a very special lady. Be sure that she, Faye and Debbie will be playing the ultimate Bingo in heaven!
Janet farrar
December 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a special lady and will surely be missed. Prayers for the family may God bless and keep you all
Brenda Moore
December 8, 2020
I am sad to learn that my cousin, Margaret (Fuss) passed on to her eternal life. I have not spoken to her recently as I have the job of caretaker for my husband, who is suffering from Parkinson's Disease. I was close to Fuss and her family and spent many happy visits to her family home, as well as visiting Fuss and Harry in Richmond. I loved her much and will keep her memory in my heart. I pray that the family will find lasting peace in the fact that Fuss now rests with her loving husband and family in the House of God.