I am sad to learn that my cousin, Margaret (Fuss) passed on to her eternal life. I have not spoken to her recently as I have the job of caretaker for my husband, who is suffering from Parkinson's Disease. I was close to Fuss and her family and spent many happy visits to her family home, as well as visiting Fuss and Harry in Richmond. I loved her much and will keep her memory in my heart. I pray that the family will find lasting peace in the fact that Fuss now rests with her loving husband and family in the House of God.

Bettie Snider Martin & Family December 7, 2020