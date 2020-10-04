KELLEY, Billy Ray, 86, born September 13, 1934, began his life in Newton, North Carolina, born to mother, Vera Etta Drum Mann; and father, Hubert Franklin Kelley. Bill resided in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bill graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and after a stint in the U.S. Army, Bill moved to Myrtle Beach for a summer to lifeguard. As fate would have it, his lifeguard station was located in front of the iconic Ocean Forest Resort, where he met Barbara in the well-known Brookgreen Garden Room. Soon after, Bill and Barbara were married in LaPlata, Maryland. Bill and Barbara were married for 60 years.
Following marriage, Bill pursued a successful 34-year career in sales and marketing with Kraft Foods, where he held a myriad of jobs with increasing responsibilities, culminating with the position of Vice President, National Sales.
As his second career, Bill utilized his management experience with Kraft to support and serve the Boy Scouts of America, a lifelong devotion. In 1949, Bill received his Eagle Scout Award and the God & Country Award. Bill provided years of service to the Friends of Scouting and as a Jamboree Staff Executive. Bill joined the Mecklenburg County Council post retirement and served on the Executive Board from 1990 through 2019. Additionally, Bill was a member of the Executive Staff during the BSA National Jamboree in 2010. Ultimately, Bill recognized an opportunity to further help boy scout troops across the U.S. which led to founding KMG Marketing, Inc. KMG, Inc. assisted scout councils nationwide on how to structure successful capital campaigns.
After many years of dedication to his family and community, Bill experienced several health issues and passed away at Grand Strand Hospital on September 29, 2020.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Naumann Kelley; daughter, Vanessa Rhea Kelley; and his grandson, Palmer Austin McGuire.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, US 17, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29582.
