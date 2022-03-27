Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Mason Williams
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
WILLIAMS, Billy Mason, 79, of Chester, Va., passed away on March 18, 2022. He was the son of the late Henry Earl and Mary Barbee Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Hutchins Williams; sisters, Phyllis Peel and Peggy Geoffroy; and brothers, Larry and Wayne Williams. Billy was a graduate of N.C. State University. He retired from Fort Lee after over 35 years of dedicated government service as a Supervisory Logistics Analyst. After retirement, he went on to open a construction business. He was a member of Walthall Baptist Church and enjoyed spending his free time at Buggs Island Lake with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Andrew Williams (Joy) and Barry Williams; grandchildren, Kolten Williams (Kady), Bailey Williams, Dylan Bottoms and Sydney Bottoms; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Karter, Kane and Karsyn; and numerous extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior for visitation, beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walthall Baptist Church, 14001 Woods Edge Rd., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834, in Billy's memory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
VA
Apr
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your Spirit rest easy Billy and may your family be at peace.
Tom Lanagan
Work
March 24, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results