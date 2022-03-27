WILLIAMS, Billy Mason, 79, of Chester, Va., passed away on March 18, 2022. He was the son of the late Henry Earl and Mary Barbee Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Hutchins Williams; sisters, Phyllis Peel and Peggy Geoffroy; and brothers, Larry and Wayne Williams. Billy was a graduate of N.C. State University. He retired from Fort Lee after over 35 years of dedicated government service as a Supervisory Logistics Analyst. After retirement, he went on to open a construction business. He was a member of Walthall Baptist Church and enjoyed spending his free time at Buggs Island Lake with his family.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew Williams (Joy) and Barry Williams; grandchildren, Kolten Williams (Kady), Bailey Williams, Dylan Bottoms and Sydney Bottoms; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Karter, Kane and Karsyn; and numerous extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior for visitation, beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walthall Baptist Church, 14001 Woods Edge Rd., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834, in Billy's memory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.