Richmond Times-Dispatch
Blair Wayne Bolton
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
BOLTON, Blair Wayne, 62, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Cross Bolton; his son, Rawls Austin Bolton and daughter-in-law, Julie Roberta Bowman; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Cross; family, Nancy and Andrew Schneider and Elizabeth and John Hellmuth; nephews, Bradley Schneider and Joel Schneider; and a lifetime of friends who loved him dearly. Throughout his life, Blair was a paragon of selflessness, good humor and gentle warmth. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, Class of 1980, and a member of the fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. For over 35 years, he proudly owned and operated his own business as an independent sales distributor for Safeguard Business Systems. Blair found great joy in his career, and he was beloved by clients and colleagues alike. He was an active member of The Commonwealth Club and a devoted congregant of Reveille United Methodist Church. A life-long sports fan, he is remembered as a competitive basketball player, a tenured pitcher for his church softball team and a golf enthusiast who cherished quality time with friends and family. As a husband and as a father, his profound and positive influence is unmatched. Blair leaves behind a generosity of spirit and a wealth of compassion that remains with all who knew him. He was a friend to all and a true Virginia Gentleman. A private graveside service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our family always loved catching up with Blair at our family get togethers near Christmas with the Cross family. He was always unassuming and a real Southern gentleman. Blair was such a caring individual and a great father to Rawls. Condolences to Susan, Rawls and Julie. We know he will be missed.
Sarah Eyre
January 1, 2021
We had the privilege of meeting Blair only a few times, but he was always kind and considerate and so welcoming to us and our daughter. We had hoped to get to know him so much better in the coming years, but after viewing his service this week, we felt we did get to know him better through the eyes of those who loved him. Rawls did such an incredible job eulogizing his father. He is clearly his father´s son and a living testament to his father´s goodness. Our deepest sympathies to Susan, Rawls and Julie.
Dennis and Carla Bowman
December 30, 2020
Deborah Horst
December 30, 2020
Blair was one of the first people I met when I began my career with Safeguard. As I watched the service today, I couldn't help but reflect on my time with Blair. I will always remember him as kind, considerate, and thoughtful person - always a gentleman. He was a great listener too - genuinely interested in you and what was going on in your life. I loved hearing stories about him and his life before I knew him. He was all about family and all about meaningful relationships. When he sold his business, we didn't stay in touch as much.....but it's ok.... my memory of him will never go away. Prayers to Susan, Rawls and the entire Bolton family as you process such a significant loss. Heaven has certainly gained a shining light for us all.
Jacqueline Bassett
Coworker
December 28, 2020
Dear Safeguard Friend for so many years, true gentleman. So many laughs and even more good memories. Test in Peace buddy.
THOMAS ARMBRUSTER
December 28, 2020
So very sad to hear, but I can only imagine his and his family´s suffering through his and your ordeal. I think of him especially at this time of year as the spirit and organizer of our family Christmas party gift exchange. Sallie and I are very sorry. - Joe
Joe Cross
December 27, 2020
Blair's family describes him perfectly as a true Virginia Gentleman. He always met me with a smile, a warm welcome, and never minded when the entire neighborhood descended on his hill for snow days! Your presence in the neighborhood will be greatly missed.
Holly Kidwell
December 26, 2020
My prayers are with Blair's Family in the time sorrow , May God hold Blair in hands and lead him to the promise land , sincerely Don Michael Gordon Safeguard Business System Distributor in southern Va.
DON GORDON
December 23, 2020
Terry Scott
December 20, 2020
Blair, I met you 25 years ago as a participant in The Commonwealth Club fitness class, and you were always such a joy!! You continued you exercise until your final days, and I will always remember your perseverance. Rest In Peace, Blair. Mark
Mark Burnside
December 19, 2020
