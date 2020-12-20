Blair was one of the first people I met when I began my career with Safeguard. As I watched the service today, I couldn't help but reflect on my time with Blair. I will always remember him as kind, considerate, and thoughtful person - always a gentleman. He was a great listener too - genuinely interested in you and what was going on in your life. I loved hearing stories about him and his life before I knew him. He was all about family and all about meaningful relationships. When he sold his business, we didn't stay in touch as much.....but it's ok.... my memory of him will never go away. Prayers to Susan, Rawls and the entire Bolton family as you process such a significant loss. Heaven has certainly gained a shining light for us all.

Jacqueline Bassett Coworker December 28, 2020