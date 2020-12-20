BOLTON, Blair Wayne, 62, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Cross Bolton; his son, Rawls Austin Bolton and daughter-in-law, Julie Roberta Bowman; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Cross; family, Nancy and Andrew Schneider and Elizabeth and John Hellmuth; nephews, Bradley Schneider and Joel Schneider; and a lifetime of friends who loved him dearly. Throughout his life, Blair was a paragon of selflessness, good humor and gentle warmth. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, Class of 1980, and a member of the fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. For over 35 years, he proudly owned and operated his own business as an independent sales distributor for Safeguard Business Systems. Blair found great joy in his career, and he was beloved by clients and colleagues alike. He was an active member of The Commonwealth Club and a devoted congregant of Reveille United Methodist Church. A life-long sports fan, he is remembered as a competitive basketball player, a tenured pitcher for his church softball team and a golf enthusiast who cherished quality time with friends and family. As a husband and as a father, his profound and positive influence is unmatched. Blair leaves behind a generosity of spirit and a wealth of compassion that remains with all who knew him. He was a friend to all and a true Virginia Gentleman. A private graveside service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.