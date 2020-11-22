STRINGFELLOW, Blair Burwell, III, 79, passed away suddenly November 11, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, the son of Blair Burwell Stringfellow Jr. and Dorothy Brown Stringfellow, both of whom predeceased him.



After attending Eaglebrook School, Deerfield, Connecticut and high school at The Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut, Blair received his undergraduate degree from Marietta College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami. He was a member of the Florida Bar. Blair received his MBA from Jacksonville University. He was President of the Atlantic Credit Corporation.



Blair had a keen mind and an appetite for learning with interests in many areas. He loved outdoor activities, trips to the Northeast and managing his business interests. Woodworking was a favorite hobby.



Blair was a devoted and loving husband and is survived by his loving wife, Verna Wagner Stringfellow. Their busy life took them to Virginia, Connecticut and Florida, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



Graveside services were held in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia, on November 20, 2020. Bennett Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.