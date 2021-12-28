Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Blake Sheppard
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
SHEPPARD, Blake, passed away on December 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Karen; father, John Q. Sheppard (Arlene); mother, Peggy Strong (David); brother, John B. Sheppard (Sarah); children, Tarra Carr (RJ), Rebekah and Josh Sheppard; in-laws, Wayne (Lucy) Whitlock, Kristene (Mike) Schulte and Kevin (Jenn) Whitlock; his sweet dog, Marley; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many cherished friends. Blake was a wonderful husband, father and son. He was always there when you needed him. Blake was blessed to be able to live out a dream of his, living and traveling with Karen in their RV for the past few years. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road and a private, family-only visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Bliley's-Staples Mill Chapel. There will not be an interment nor a reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or Canine Humane Network (Maryland), where Marley was adopted. The family request that visitors wear a mask or face covering during visitations and the service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Someday I will see you again my friend.
Russell Coleman
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results