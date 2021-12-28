SHEPPARD, Blake, passed away on December 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Karen; father, John Q. Sheppard (Arlene); mother, Peggy Strong (David); brother, John B. Sheppard (Sarah); children, Tarra Carr (RJ), Rebekah and Josh Sheppard; in-laws, Wayne (Lucy) Whitlock, Kristene (Mike) Schulte and Kevin (Jenn) Whitlock; his sweet dog, Marley; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many cherished friends. Blake was a wonderful husband, father and son. He was always there when you needed him. Blake was blessed to be able to live out a dream of his, living and traveling with Karen in their RV for the past few years. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road and a private, family-only visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Bliley's-Staples Mill Chapel. There will not be an interment nor a reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
or Canine Humane Network (Maryland), where Marley was adopted. The family request that visitors wear a mask or face covering during visitations and the service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.