QUEEN, Blanche Helen Bennett, passed away December 15, 2020. She was surrounded by her four daughters, Deborah, Barbara, Theresa and Brenda.



Our mother was a medical miracle, who was not expected to survive infancy. Her parents, June and Arthur Bennett doted upon her, and as a result of their love and affection and her notorious stubbornness, she lived a full 80 years longer than the doctors predicted. Mom had a sturdy, mid-western upbringing with her beloved sister, Jill. They chased frogs on the pond out back and even adopted and raised a wild duck.



We, her daughters, were her pride and joy and a direct result of her dogged determination and a special brand of mothering. And then came her grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Thomas and Bennett, the absolute apples of her eye, the last of whom bore her name. There was also a little dog, Belle, who never left her side; and her sons-in-law, Andy, Brad and Rodrigo.



She was the widow of Dr. Thomas Allen Queen, our father, a Navy Captain, a surgeon and a great man in his own right, who we all miss every single day. Together, with her military family, Mom was able to see and travel the world.



Mom was a nurse, and those caring skills mixed with selflessness to create a tour de force of love and generosity that touched nearly everyone she met.



She was an accomplished cook, who loved good food, good wine, good company and a good laugh. She also loved her friends. Mom regularly hosted "tea parties" at her home that were thinly-veiled excuses to consume lots of wine and whatever tasty assortment of snacks she prepared for her guest that day.



Like many intelligent people, Mom played bridge well. She also brought home-made cookies to the games and fretted if she lost. She was a girl scout leader, PTA mom and an avid gardener. She excelled at architectural drawing and constantly sketched out endless variations of her dream homes. She also sewed with enough skill to make many of her own clothes and prom and wedding dresses for her girls.



She loved Christmas and the holidays, and even though she won't be here this year, her shopping was done weeks ago, including presents for all her grandchildren and her niece, Laura Bernett.



Mom had a practical mid-western mindset, mixed with old-fashioned Southern charm and mischievous sparkly gray-green eyes, that twinkled whenever she was up to something, which was quite often.



We will miss and love you always, Mom, and we are eternally grateful.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.