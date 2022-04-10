BISHOP, Bliss Johnson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Bishop; daughter, Debbie Sue Bishop; her parents and six brothers. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Joseph Cizek; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2022.