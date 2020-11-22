Menu
Bobbie Johnson
JOHNSON, Bobbie, 73, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Bobby was a master carpenter and loved to cook outdoors, fry a turkey, fish and good old porkchops. He will be missed by a lot of friends and family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Johnson; a brother, Simeon Godwin; and a sister, Shirley Godwin. Survivors include his wife, Donna "Maggie" Johnson; two sons, Kyle (Christa) and Kenny (Kiley); three grandchildren, Keenan, Kyle Jr. and Kiyah; sister, Martha; his twin sister, Betty; twin brothers, Robert and Arnold; a special niece, Sandra Bullard; and many nieces and nephews. We love and miss you, Maggie, Kyle, Kenny and the grandchildren. A walk-through visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
