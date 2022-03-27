CULLOP, Bobby Lee, 85, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Vernon and Hilda Cullop. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Hodnet; and a son, Jason Scott Cullop.
Mr. Cullop was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf and driving corvettes and other muscles cars.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Nan Cullop; and son, Chris Cullop and his wife, Chung, of Chesapeake, Va.; along with his grandsons, Corey, Chase and Christopher; and a great-niece, Sonya.
A funeral service will be held at the Main Street UMC, 202 N. Main St., Suffolk, Va. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rich Mieser and Pastor Derrick Parson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church an hour prior to the service. The family invites guests to attend a reception after the funeral service. Interment will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Dr. #400, McLean, Va. 22102. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.