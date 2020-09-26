PORTER, Bobby Edgar, 82, of Louisa County, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was a Superintendent at Philip Morris Tobacco Company in Richmond. Bobby later retired to his farm that he loved to work on. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Porter; parents, Oakley and Garnett Porter; two brothers, Mack and Gaston Porter; and sister, Wilma Barrett. Survivors include his three children, Victoria Zimmerman of Mt. Jackson, Va., William Gooch of Richmond and Carolyn Hughes of Crozet; three sisters, Burleane Mumpower of Hinton, West Virginia, Norma Taylor of Moseley, Va. and Tommie Sheffey of Ivanhoe, Va.; eight grandchildren, Zac, Whitney, Wade, Ryan, Katie, Haden, Emily and Christopher; one great-grandchild due in November; a special niece, Pat Campbell; and several other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at woodwardfuneral.com
.