DAME, Bobby Jean, 85, of Amelia Court House, joined her family and found peace with our Lord on November 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Everyone that crossed her path was better for having done so. Her strong faith and love of her family were her highest priorities in life and it shined through everything that she did. She was born November 15, 1935, in Norlina, N.C. to Linwood and Ruth Egerton and married Robert F. Dame of Philadelphia in 1953. She was predeceased by her parents, Linwood and Ruth; and her grandson, Eric Howdyshell. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert F. Dame; son, Linwood Dame (Ellen); daughter, Ruth Fisher (Jason); son, Robert F. Dame Jr. (Marlene); son, Michael Scott Dame (Gayle); daughter, Sarah David (JD); son, John Chase Dame; daughter, Laura Brantley (Alvin); son, Randy Dame (Amee); daughter, Tara McConnell (Matt); and son, Jeff Dame; 35 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.