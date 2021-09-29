Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby B. Marshall
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MARSHALL, Bobby B., 82, of Richmond, passed away on September 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Gaynell W. Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Chester C. Marshall; son, Brent Marshall; daughters, Tracey M. Lane, Patti Marshall; sisters, Della Jones, Faye Kegley; four grandchildren, Devin Lane, Kiefer Lane, Chandler Lane, Aidan Lane. Bobby was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Richmond City police officer for 28 years. Funeral services will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear this news, I enjoyed the many years working the beat next to his, a good guy, prayers for Chester and family, he will be missed, Rest In Peace BB
John Bowman
Work
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results