MARSHALL, Bobby B., 82, of Richmond, passed away on September 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Gaynell W. Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Chester C. Marshall; son, Brent Marshall; daughters, Tracey M. Lane, Patti Marshall; sisters, Della Jones, Faye Kegley; four grandchildren, Devin Lane, Kiefer Lane, Chandler Lane, Aidan Lane. Bobby was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Richmond City police officer for 28 years. Funeral services will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.