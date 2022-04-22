Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Bobby T. Yancey
YANCEY, Bobby T., 77, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hurley Yancey; and brothers, Edward Yancey and Burch Yancey. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Dee Dee; son, Bobby; daughter, Tracy; grandchildren, Madison and Noah; brother, Earl; in-laws, Suz, Nancy, Chick and Joyce; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He was a carpenter by trade and could always be found building and repairing things. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a caring and loving man that was always available for a handshake or hug. He enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, his garden, playing golf, hunting, bass fishing, watching westerns and socializing with family and friends. His graveside service is open to all at Dale Memorial Park Cemetery, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse or Gideons International.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Dale Memorial Park Cemetery
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
April 22, 2022
