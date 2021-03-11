Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobie Jean Taylor Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
TAYLOR, Bobie Jean, Sr., 74, of Richmond, departed this life on March 6, 2021, at Hunter-Holmes McGuire Veteran's Medical Center. He is survived by Sharon Taylor, the mother of his daughter, Ebone' Taylor; daughters, Sonya Thompkins (Ronald), TaNeishia Conway (Marcus); sons, Derek Ross and Bobie Taylor Jr.; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Jones; one nephew; aunt, Bertha Evans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Celebration of Life service, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was saddened to read of the passing of Mr. Taylor. Remembering him from the days of growing up on Chimborazo. To the Family, Sending sincere condolences to you all. May God fill your hearts with loving memories and comfort.
Rosa Eggleston Johnson
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results