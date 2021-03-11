TAYLOR, Bobie Jean, Sr., 74, of Richmond, departed this life on March 6, 2021, at Hunter-Holmes McGuire Veteran's Medical Center. He is survived by Sharon Taylor, the mother of his daughter, Ebone' Taylor; daughters, Sonya Thompkins (Ronald), TaNeishia Conway (Marcus); sons, Derek Ross and Bobie Taylor Jr.; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Jones; one nephew; aunt, Bertha Evans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Celebration of Life service, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.