My deepest condolences and sincere prayers for comfort, peace and strength to the family of Mrs. Bonita Campbell. Mrs. Bonita was a faithful servant at Faith and Family Church where I came to admire her spiritual strength and strong faith in the Lord Jesus Life. She was a prayer warrior and a spiritual giant in Christ Jesus. I will miss her soft-spoken voice, smile, love and encouraging words. May God's tender embrace sustain you during this difficult transition. 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 reminds us to "16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." Be encouraged in Jesus Name.

Arlene Coleman March 19, 2021