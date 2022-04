DANLEY, Mrs. Bonnie Allen, age 77, of Alvarado, Texas, passed away on September 28, 2021. Formerly of Richmond, Virginia, graduate of Hermitage High School and Virginia Tech. Served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years. Survived by her husband, Dennis Danley; and daughter, Jennifer. Daughter of former Roy and Irene Allen of Richmond. Also survived by five sisters and a brother.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.