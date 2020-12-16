FORSTNER, Bonnie Lee Washburn, 74, of Sandston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wayne Forstner Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne; and sons, Curtis and Michael Jr.; and grandchildren, Ashley, Shelby, Austin and Kylee. She retired from Bunkie Trinite Trophies. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 3868 Antioch Church Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Arrangements made by Affinity Funeral Service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.