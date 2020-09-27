SNYDER, Bonnie Jean, I lost my dear sweet wife of 52 years, Bonnie Jean Snyder of Midlothian, Va., on September 25, 2020, after extensive treatment for cancer. She passed peacefully with her family by her side in the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at Johnston Willis Hospital.
Bonnie is survived by her mother, Dolores Jane Boswell of Brandermill; and a host of relatives in the Chicago area and St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Junior Boswell. She is also survived by her two wonderful sons, Scott Hayward Snyder, his wife, Debbie and their three children, Brandon, Evelyn and Lauren of Midlothian, Va.; Mitchell Boyd Snyder, his wife, Shelley and their two children, Fern and West of Portland, Ore.
Bonnie was born on November 11, 1946 in Chicago, where she graduated from high school. She received her degree in teaching after four years at Ohio University, followed by a 26-year teaching career. Bonnie was passionate about her teaching and absolutely loved all of her students. She was always thrilled when a past student would recognize her and give her a heartfelt hug. She taught school in three different states due to my job transfers. She was an avid tennis player, enjoyed playing bridge, attended the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Midlothian and loved spending time at our beach house in Nags Head, N.C, but most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.
Bonnie was blessed to have a vast array of loyal, caring friends who would frequently visit her at our home, bringing meals, providing companionship and love. I want to recognize some of those friends with the utmost gratitude and appreciation though I know I could never thank everyone: Haidee and Larry Waters, Suzanne Shewbridge, Betty and Joe Oliver, Barbara Kamps, Sue Barry, Peggy Stevens, Janie Cannon, Jeanie Graham, Pat Rose, Sandy Messer, Sue Perry, Tom and Peggy Loper, Pattie Wohiert and Pauline Dawson.
Bonnie leaves a legacy of being an honest and compassionate person who always saw the better good in other people. She was a caring grandmother, mother and an incredible wife to me. Now you can rest in peace my love, you certainly deserve it. - Hayward Snyder
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's name to the Sara Cannon Cancer Fund, www.sarahcannon.com
, 1100 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Suite 800, Nashville, Tenn. 37203, (615) 329-7274.