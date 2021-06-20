Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Bonnie McBride
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
MCBRIDE, Bonnie, of Chesterfield County, went to be with our Lord Jesus May 30, 2021 after a long illness. She always remained positive and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She leaves behind two wonderful sons, Ryan (wife, Jessica) and Eric; also four beautiful grandchildren, Peyton, Camryn, Ashtyn and Jaxon. A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Transformation Church, located at 6000 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, Va. 23234. Memory comments can be left at: affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/bonnie-mcbride/. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice Program, Lights of Love: bsvaf.org/lightsoflove.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Transformation Church
6000 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Bonnie. I will miss you deeply. You were a fabulous sister and I'm so proud of you for the battle you fought. I will miss your beautiful smile. Love you always sweet sis.
Judy Hoffman
Family
June 25, 2021
Susana Bickford
June 22, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to family and friends. She was a kind and beautiful person. She was always so strong and positive.
Tesha
June 21, 2021
RiP Bonnie.We will pass the love you would have given to us...to others in your sweet memory.
Trish Humphrey
June 21, 2021
I've never known anyone like you in my life. How will miss you so, so much. Thank you for crossing the path of my life and fulfilling it in so many ways! I love you
Rissie Godsey
June 21, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Bonnie's passing. She was a wonderful friend. Hugs and prayers for the family.
Sallie L Noe
Friend
June 21, 2021
Bonnie was such a sweet, beautiful , loving friend. I know that she is living life to the fullest, happy and healthy in Heaven. Rest in Paradise my dear friend. You are truly missed.
Barbara Clavier
Friend
June 21, 2021
I am so sad and heartbroken over the loss of my sweet friend. Bonnie was such an inspiration to me and those around her; through her love for Jesus and others.She fought her illness hard for her family and grandchildren, such a warrior! I will miss our conversation and now find myself picking up the phone to call her...Love you girl; fly high!
Jennie Trovinger
June 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you. May you find peace and comfort through the wonderful memories she has left behind during the journey ahead.
Sheila Hughes
Friend
June 20, 2021
