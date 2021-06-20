MCBRIDE, Bonnie, of Chesterfield County, went to be with our Lord Jesus May 30, 2021 after a long illness. She always remained positive and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She leaves behind two wonderful sons, Ryan (wife, Jessica) and Eric; also four beautiful grandchildren, Peyton, Camryn, Ashtyn and Jaxon. A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Transformation Church, located at 6000 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, Va. 23234. Memory comments can be left at: affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/bonnie-mcbride/
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice Program, Lights of Love: bsvaf.org/lightsoflove
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.