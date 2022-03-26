Menu
Bonnie Easterling Pridgen
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
PRIDGEN, Bonnie Easterling, 64, of Chesterfield, passed away on January 21, 2022. She is survived by her children, Derrick Pridgen, Deborah Howton (Stuart) and Kristina Pridgen; by her grandchildren, Ariel Pridgen, Lola Pridgen, James Howton and Ella June Howton; by her siblings in Jacksonville, Florida, Darryl Easterling, David Easterling and Kimberly Meurer; and by many wonderful family members and friends.

Condolences can be made at Affinity Funeral Service's website.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday April 3, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Studio D Yoga in Midlothian, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.
