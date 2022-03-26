PRIDGEN, Bonnie Easterling, 64, of Chesterfield, passed away on January 21, 2022. She is survived by her children, Derrick Pridgen, Deborah Howton (Stuart) and Kristina Pridgen; by her grandchildren, Ariel Pridgen, Lola Pridgen, James Howton and Ella June Howton; by her siblings in Jacksonville, Florida, Darryl Easterling, David Easterling and Kimberly Meurer; and by many wonderful family members and friends.



Condolences can be made at Affinity Funeral Service's website.



A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday April 3, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Studio D Yoga in Midlothian, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.