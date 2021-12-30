Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Brandon "Bear" Provan
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
PROVAN, Brandon "Bear", 35, of Chesterfield, beloved son of Deanna Provan and Douglas Provan (deceased); and father to Devin Michael Provan went to be with God on December 25, 2021.

Brandon was born in Arlington, Va. and has made his home in Chesterfield for the last 22 years. He graduated from NASCAR Technical School to continue his love of trucks and mechanics. He was always willing to help anyone and everybody. The love of his life was Devin and he enjoyed spending time with him boating, making things, 4-wheeling, fishing and the Christmas lights.

In addition to his son, Devin; and his mom, Deanna; he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Abramson; brother-in-law, Charlie Kramer; grandfather, Tom Thomas; four nieces and nephews, Nathan Stewart, Jackson Kramer, Parker Kramer and Charli-Lynn Kramer; two aunts, Debbie Van Zee (Kirk), Denise Hackney; three cousins, Kelsey Snyder, Chelsey Hackney and Alicia Guy.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31 at Bliley's, 6900 Hull Street, Richmond, Va.

In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sooooo sorry for your loss. Thoughts & prayers for family. With Deepest Sympathy, Loretta (Chase's Mama )
Loretta Westerhousel
Friend
January 2, 2022
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of PROVAN, Brandon "Bear".
Adela Lamson
January 1, 2022
Brandon was my neighbor at Hunters Chase Apts. He was a great guy and always willing to lend a hand. Prayers to his family during this difficult time.
Lisa
Other
January 1, 2022
My daughter and all their gang Loved Brandon like a brother. He will be missed by all of them, God Bless all Brandon's family and friends. Just know he is in God's arms now and will be waiting on all of you one day,
Charles Miller
December 31, 2021
