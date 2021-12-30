PROVAN, Brandon "Bear", 35, of Chesterfield, beloved son of Deanna Provan and Douglas Provan (deceased); and father to Devin Michael Provan went to be with God on December 25, 2021.
Brandon was born in Arlington, Va. and has made his home in Chesterfield for the last 22 years. He graduated from NASCAR Technical School to continue his love of trucks and mechanics. He was always willing to help anyone and everybody. The love of his life was Devin and he enjoyed spending time with him boating, making things, 4-wheeling, fishing and the Christmas lights.
In addition to his son, Devin; and his mom, Deanna; he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Abramson; brother-in-law, Charlie Kramer; grandfather, Tom Thomas; four nieces and nephews, Nathan Stewart, Jackson Kramer, Parker Kramer and Charli-Lynn Kramer; two aunts, Debbie Van Zee (Kirk), Denise Hackney; three cousins, Kelsey Snyder, Chelsey Hackney and Alicia Guy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31 at Bliley's, 6900 Hull Street, Richmond, Va.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.