ANDREWS, Brenda Lee, 72, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on March 15, 2022. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Oliver; brothers, Ricky and Robbie Andrews; and a loving family of nieces and nephews. Brenda helped operate a food pantry and homeless ministry through First Baptist Church of Richmond for 14 years. The community missions helped provide services for the homeless in Richmond.



Family and friends will be received in The Adams Room at First Baptist Church of Richmond at 10 a.m., 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond, Va. 23220 on April 2, 2022. A service is set to follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.