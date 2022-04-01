Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Lee Andrews
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m.
The Adams Room at First Baptist Church of Richmond
Send Flowers
ANDREWS, Brenda Lee, 72, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on March 15, 2022. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Oliver; brothers, Ricky and Robbie Andrews; and a loving family of nieces and nephews. Brenda helped operate a food pantry and homeless ministry through First Baptist Church of Richmond for 14 years. The community missions helped provide services for the homeless in Richmond.

Family and friends will be received in The Adams Room at First Baptist Church of Richmond at 10 a.m., 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond, Va. 23220 on April 2, 2022. A service is set to follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
The Adams Room at First Baptist Church of Richmond
2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA
Apr
2
Service
11:00a.m.
The Adams Room at First Baptist Church of Richmond
2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.