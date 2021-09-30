Menu
Brenda Jackson Clark
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
CLARK, Brenda Jackson, 75, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 after a courageous 11-year battle with Alzheimer's. Born December 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Jackson. For over 60 years, Brenda has been a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. She was a retired receptionist from James Johnson Dental practice in Dinwiddie after 18 years of dedicated service. Brenda enjoyed camping, reading and crocheting.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Alvin Theodore Clark; children, David Wayne Clark and wife, Susan and Jeffrey Dale Clark; and grandchild, Carson E. Clark.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 620 Lafayette Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Steve Lalk officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends Friday night, October 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
620 Lafayette Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
620 Lafayette Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA
