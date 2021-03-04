COLE, Mrs. Brenda, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life February 27, 2021. She is survived by two children, Carol Cole and Robert Cole (Tanya); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Perkins (Chris) and Donzella White; one brother, Willie David Cole; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Cole can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.