Brenda Cole
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
COLE, Mrs. Brenda, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life February 27, 2021. She is survived by two children, Carol Cole and Robert Cole (Tanya); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Perkins (Chris) and Donzella White; one brother, Willie David Cole; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Cole can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 9, 2021
Thinking of you Noah, Precious, Bobby, and family...Your Mom and Grandmother was an industrious, ambitious,devoted, woman who was passionate about you and wanted the best for you. I remember her laugh, and voice, and efforts very well. May God comfort and uphold you. Keep pressing on, as she would have wanted you to do. Blessings, Ms. Pam
Pamela Bridgeforth
March 6, 2021
