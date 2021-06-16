DILLARD, Brenda Joyce (Harris), 60, went home to live with the Lord in Heaven on June 11, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones. Brenda devoted her life to loving and caring for her friends and family, while having a long and successful career as the Assistant Executive Director of the Virginia Bar Association. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harris and Jennie (Johnson) Harris. Brenda is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Justin, Ethan, Kennedy and Graycen; sisters, Tammy and Debbie Harris, and twin sister, Bobbie Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews that she called her own. Brenda's loved ones will continue her legacy and share her excitement for life, devotion to God and dedication to family. She was and will always be such a blessing to this world. Family and friends are invited to Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., on Thursday, June 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. with a time for remembrance and prayer near the end of the second visitation to reminisce, give support and pay their respects for Brenda. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.