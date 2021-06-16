Menu
Brenda Joyce Dillard
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
DILLARD, Brenda Joyce (Harris), 60, went home to live with the Lord in Heaven on June 11, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones. Brenda devoted her life to loving and caring for her friends and family, while having a long and successful career as the Assistant Executive Director of the Virginia Bar Association. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harris and Jennie (Johnson) Harris. Brenda is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Justin, Ethan, Kennedy and Graycen; sisters, Tammy and Debbie Harris, and twin sister, Bobbie Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews that she called her own. Brenda's loved ones will continue her legacy and share her excitement for life, devotion to God and dedication to family. She was and will always be such a blessing to this world. Family and friends are invited to Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., on Thursday, June 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. with a time for remembrance and prayer near the end of the second visitation to reminisce, give support and pay their respects for Brenda. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up on Moncure Avenue with Brenda and all of us kids played together! We usually just called them "the twins"! It was a magical time time to be kids. My sympathy to all of you in the loss of this beautiful young woman! Prayers for all of you.
Bonnie Baker Leffingwell
Friend
June 30, 2021
Robert and family, I was very sorry to learn of Brenda's passing. I wish you all my sincere condolences. Words are never enough, I know.
Dan Durrette
Family
June 22, 2021
So very sorry Robert,I've known you for a long time and my condolences to you and all the family.
Lori Dillon
June 17, 2021
