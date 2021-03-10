Menu
Brenda Thompson Farris
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
FARRIS, Brenda Thompson, 66, of Quinton, Virginia, departed this life March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Alonzo Thompson. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving mother, Bernice Newbill Thompson; sister, Theresa Fisher; and brother, Gordon Thompson; and a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where on Friday, March 12, 2021 there will be a walk-through visitation, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Homegoing service in the March Chapel at 2:30 pm. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
12
Service
2:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brenda was a very special person, and I was saddened to hear of her passing. If there is anything I can do, please let me know
Clyde Farris
March 29, 2021
I will miss my dear friend Ms. Brenda. We have known each other for over 20 years. Ms. Brenda always made me laugh and I was blessed to have her as my friend. Prayers to her family.
Linda Anderson
March 15, 2021
Brenda and I were roomates at VSU in the 70s. She was funny and lovely to be around. May God's Peace be with and dwell upon her mother, sister, brother and other family members during this time.
Antionette Wallace Jackson
March 12, 2021
Condolences and prayers for the family!! She will not be forgotten.
Rose Hampton
March 12, 2021
Love you and will miss you forever!!!
Cousin Rose Cin. Ohio
March 12, 2021
Brenda is singing with our other angels in the true presence of our Lord and Saviour, you are blessed and a blessing to all who been in your presence.
V Gail Underwood
March 11, 2021
We send our prayers to your family.
Shelley and Neil Janashek
March 11, 2021
Our prayers goes out to the Thompson Family in the loss of your love one.
Loretta & Alfred B. Quarles, Jr.
March 10, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the family.
Leila Holmes
March 10, 2021
