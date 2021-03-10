FARRIS, Brenda Thompson, 66, of Quinton, Virginia, departed this life March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Alonzo Thompson. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving mother, Bernice Newbill Thompson; sister, Theresa Fisher; and brother, Gordon Thompson; and a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where on Friday, March 12, 2021 there will be a walk-through visitation, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Homegoing service in the March Chapel at 2:30 pm. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va.