FLETCHER, Brenda K., 71, of Short Pump, died at home, surrounded by family Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jeremy Ziegler. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Mel Fletcher; cherished daughter, Catherine "Melissa" Ziegler; brother, Bob Dunning; and two sisters, Janice West and Yvonne Mick. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.