Brenda K. Fletcher
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
FLETCHER, Brenda K., 71, of Short Pump, died at home, surrounded by family Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jeremy Ziegler. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Mel Fletcher; cherished daughter, Catherine "Melissa" Ziegler; brother, Bob Dunning; and two sisters, Janice West and Yvonne Mick. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
