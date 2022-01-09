Menu
Brenda Lann Hall
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St
Dillwyn, VA
HALL, Brenda Lann, was embraced by the Lord on January 4, 2022. She carries with her the love of those she left behind: her devoted husband, Jeffrey; niece, Tracie Morgan (Chad); great-nieces, Tessa Wright, Gabrielle Wright, Savannah Wright and London Morgan; sister-in-law, Debra "Susie" Lann; stepdaughters, Kristen Byrd (Jeremy) and Jessica Hall; grandson, Jacob Byrd; pug, Molly; and many other family and friends. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Herbert A. Lann Sr. and Selma Taylor Lann; and brother, Herbert "Bear" Lann Jr., who predeceased her. Brenda was one of the sweetest souls to ever grace the Earth. A Christian not just in name but in deed, she lived her faith every day by helping those she could through love and prayer. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms and an open heart; her warmth lit up every room. She adored her family and friends, the Dallas Cowboys (nobody's perfect) and movies with happy endings (thank you, Hallmark Channel, for always making her smile). Despite her recent health struggles, she never complained, choosing instead to keep trusting in God. Though there is solace in knowing she no longer suffers, we will miss and mourn her every day until we meet again. Until then, sweet Brenda, keep making Heaven a little brighter and watch over us here on Earth. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. www.dunkumhuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St, Dillwyn, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St, Dillwyn, VA
Jan
10
Interment
Buckingham Community Cemetery
VA
Sponsored by Dunkum Funeral Home Inc.
My condolences to your family. Such a sweet summary of your loved one's love and life.
Janice J.
January 9, 2022
