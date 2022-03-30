HARDING, Brenda L. Ellis, of Midlothian, Va., passed from this life on March 27, 2022, with her husband and loving daughter by her side. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, William O. and Helen P. Ellis; and brother, William Ellis. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John D. Harding; daughter, Cherie D. Harding; and nieces, Debra Atkins, Darlene Pratt, Dixie Lechleider and Deanna Ellis. Brenda grew up in Lunenburg County, but lived most of her life in Midlothian. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She spent most of her career at Branch Cabell & Company and McGuire, Woods & Battle. Brenda loved her home town of Victoria, Va., spending time with family and friends and being at North Myrtle Beach. She had an abiding love for animals and she and John took in many rescue cats and dogs over the years. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Tussekiah Baptist Church, 3514 Crymes Road, Meherrin, Va. 23954 or the Southside SPCA, 7352 Patrick Henry Highway, Meherrin, Va. 23954.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.