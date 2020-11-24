ROBINSON, Mrs. Brenda Jean, passed away on November 22, 2020, at age 63, after a long battle with metastatic brain cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and two children during her last week of life. Despite her terminal diagnosis over three years ago, Brenda never stopped fighting. Most would have given up after receiving such a life altering diagnosis, but Brenda fought every day of her life in order to spend more time with her family who she loved so much. Family meant everything to Brenda. She fought so hard even during the last month of her life, despite a rapidly progressing disease, to be able to walk down the aisle at both her son's and daughter's weddings. Brenda was survived by her devoted husband, Neil; and their two loving children, Brian and Kaitlyn; brand-new daughter-in-law, Morgan; and son-in-law, Tyler; along with her loyal furry companions, Maki and Dora. She is also survived by her two adoring and proud parents, Ken and Doris Hanes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brenda Robinson's memory to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. Brenda's favorite vacation each year was going to Corolla, N.C. with her family, which she was able to do one last time during the last month of her life. A highlight of the vacation was always to go and watch the wild horses roaming the beach. To make a donation, please visit www.corollawildhorses.com/tributes
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.