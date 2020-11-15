HICKS, Brenda M., of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully November 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Frances Manoley. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Herman W. Hicks; and all of her loving children, Jackie Myers, Robert Hicks (Tammy), Tracy Bentley (Matthew), Heather Garrett (Kevin), Wyatt Hicks (Rebecca) and Angela Nester (Derrick); as well as 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Robbie, Kiersten, Jimmy, Harleigh, Morgan, Paige, Bailey, Aaron, Damien, Trinity and Samuel; and two great-grandchildren, Kade and Joshua. Brenda loved reading, sipping on Pepsi cola and pina coladas and sailing on Disney cruises. Most of all, she loved her family and she will forever be missed. A private gathering of friends and family will take place. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.