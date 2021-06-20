MADISON, Brenda Seamster, of Dunnsville, formerly of Lunenberg, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, June 11, 2021. Brenda is survived by her husband, Leonard R. Madison; children, Diana L. Mitchell and Richard C. Madison (Kendra); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and her devoted canine, Alfie. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Essex Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1079, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.