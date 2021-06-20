Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Seamster Madison
FUNERAL HOME
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Lane
Tappahannock, VA
MADISON, Brenda Seamster, of Dunnsville, formerly of Lunenberg, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, June 11, 2021. Brenda is survived by her husband, Leonard R. Madison; children, Diana L. Mitchell and Richard C. Madison (Kendra); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and her devoted canine, Alfie. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Essex Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1079, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marks-Bristow Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Condolences to Leonard and the family. She will be missed
Cathy
Other
July 6, 2021
Prayers and Deepest sympathies to family. Great memories of Brenda growing up in Lunenburg.
Frank Howard Seamster
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results