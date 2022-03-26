MELVIN, Brenda Howlett, (our beloved Cal, short for Caledonia), entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2022, at Johnston-Willis Hospital. She was born on June 28, 1945, to the late Collins Hobart Howlett Jr. and Portia Logan Howlett. She was the granddaughter of late Collins Sr. and Lavinia Johnson Howlett and John and Eva Armstead Logan. Brenda was preceded in death by her siblings, Jacquelin Howlett Thornton, John Logan Howlette, Collins H. Howlett III and Millard Philmore Howlette. She was a native of South Richmond, Va. and was a true "Southsidian." Cal was an absolute angel here on earth! Brenda leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Matthew L. Melvin Sr.; children, Matthew L. Melvin Jr. (Sonia) and MiVida Melvin Parham (Herbert); grandchildren, Herbert O. Parham II and Joya Gabrielle Melvin, Elizabeth Ruffin, Justin Ruffin, Sierra Richards, Schuyler Hogan; great-grands, Kengsley Hunter and Luka Hunter; sisters, Portia Howlett Turner and Eva Howlett Williams; brother-in-law, Anthony Melvin Sr.; sister-in-law, Phyllis M. Stewart. Her memory will also be cherished by devoted friends, "The Posse," Mary Brown, Bertha Carter and Barbara Petty; and childhood friends, Evelyn "Wilnette" Edwards Bradshaw, Sandra Hunt Jones and Vashti Mallory; along with her beloved Blackwell Friends, Richmond Education Association Retired Teachers, Armstrong Class of 1963 and the host of neighbors, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, bonus children and grandchildren. Cal never met a stranger. Cal is physically no longer with us, but her kindness and love will forever live on in the hearts of all of her family and friends. "Be still and know that I am God" -Psalms 46:10. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will recieve friends on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 First Baptist Church (Decatur Street), 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.