Brenda Gail Miller
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Thomas Dale High School
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
MILLER, Brenda Gail, of Chesterfield County, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born April 4, 1954, in Roanoke, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. Duncan Sr. and Vera Duncan; and her brothers, Richard Lee Duncan Jr. and David Duncan.

Brenda was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School (1972) and Chesterfield Technical Center, where she studied nursing. She retired from Central State Hospital, where she was an LPN in the Forensics Unit.

She is survived by her longtime companion, James Brown of Amelia, Virginia; her children, Wendy Duncan (Roger Whitehead Jr.) of Chesterfield, Virginia, Charlotte Rowand of Farmville, Virginia and James Miller Jr. (Holly) of Chester, Virginia; her grandchildren, Roger "Trey" Whitehead, Whitney Carpenter, Richard Weylin Whitehead, William Rowand, Heaven Rowand, Faith Rowand, Robert Rowand and Brianna Miller; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Duncan of Chester, Virginia.

The procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, for a graveside service at 11 a.m. in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Dec
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I'm truly grateful to have met such a beautiful soul. I had the pleasure of working with Ms. Brenda in 39 so yes we were hard working coworkers! Her grandbaby attended my moms daycare until school age so that made us friends the love we had for each other made us family! Jr. Neil and I are here for you, and may God continue to bless you during this time!
Leslie
Family
December 12, 2020
I knew Brenda when I was a kid. I remember her laugh - it was so full of life. I’m sorry for your loss Wendy, Charlotte and J.R. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kimberly Wilbur Hotz
Friend
December 10, 2020
I knew Brenda for better than 30 years. We hadn't been close for a while, but every time I went in a 7-11 I would think of her. She had 3 wonderful children that were like my own when they were young. I loved you girl, I know you are God's hands. RIP you wil be missed.
Kathy Rooks
Friend
December 10, 2020
