MILLER, Brenda Gail, of Chesterfield County, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born April 4, 1954, in Roanoke, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. Duncan Sr. and Vera Duncan; and her brothers, Richard Lee Duncan Jr. and David Duncan.
Brenda was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School (1972) and Chesterfield Technical Center, where she studied nursing. She retired from Central State Hospital, where she was an LPN in the Forensics Unit.
She is survived by her longtime companion, James Brown of Amelia, Virginia; her children, Wendy Duncan (Roger Whitehead Jr.) of Chesterfield, Virginia, Charlotte Rowand of Farmville, Virginia and James Miller Jr. (Holly) of Chester, Virginia; her grandchildren, Roger "Trey" Whitehead, Whitney Carpenter, Richard Weylin Whitehead, William Rowand, Heaven Rowand, Faith Rowand, Robert Rowand and Brianna Miller; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Duncan of Chester, Virginia.
The procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, for a graveside service at 11 a.m. in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.