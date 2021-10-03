OWENS, Brenda Sue, Brenda Atwell Owens, 68, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Brenda was born January 26, 1953 in Richmond, Va. to the late Harry M. Atwell and the late Pearl Howard Atwell.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sweenie A. Owens; brother, Porky Atwell; and sister, Judy Pelaquin.
Survivors include, sister, Nancy Tyler; daughter, Jennifer Rude; son, Chad Owens and wife, Carla; grandchildren, Kelsey Rude, Brandon Owens and Zachary Owens; nephew, Warren Tyler; nieces, Karen Lawson and Dr. Crystal Tyler-Mackey and their families.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Owens family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.