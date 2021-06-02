PHILLIPS, Brenda Richardson Hill, 74, of Richmond, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Decatur Richardson; and her sister, June Anita Richardson. She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Ronnie Ingram; grandchildren, Elisa, Lucas and Emily Ingram; sister, Rita Mohler (Dick); brother, Rich Richardson (Sharon); brother, Tommy Richardson (Robin); many nieces and nephews and numerous other family members and friends. Brenda was a devoted Christian, a loving and dedicated "Mema" to her grandchildren, the best birthday cake decorator and loved by her avian companions. A private graveside service will be held for family members. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Road, Henrico, Va. 23229 or to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.