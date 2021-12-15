TAYLOR, Brenda Davis, 81, of Varina, passed away on December 1, 2021 at Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, George H. Davis Sr. and Mamie Walton Davis; husband, Howard J. Taylor Jr.; and her son, Jimmy Taylor. She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Davis, George Ann Cahen (Al); and brother, G.H. Davis (Betty); son, David Taylor (Jackie); and grandchildren, Zachary Taylor (Amber), Zoe Sanderson (Will), Luke Taylor and Patti Lynn Taylor; great-grandchildren, JT Taylor and Elladee Sanderson; as well as other family members; and longtime friends such as Betty Reid Jelly. Brenda was a member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, as she was in the choir, acted as a Sunday school teacher, as well as a Vacation Bible School leader. She enjoyed reading novels, as well as watching scary movies. She was a wonderful wife and mother, best of all her cooking - did you ever have her fried chicken and a slice of pound cake hot out of the oven? Yes, sir! Along with her husband, Howard, she was an avid NASCAR fan, cheering for her favorite driver, Sonny Hutchins back in the day and current driver, Kyle Busch. Brenda had a special love for her dogs, Roxanne, Honey, Banjo and Rowdy. WE LOVE YOU MAMA! The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Wednesday, December 22 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Road, Henrico, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.