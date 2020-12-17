GIBBS-WILSON, Brian, Sr., of Chester, Va., went home on December 10, 2020. Born and raised in Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., he was the son of Felton Wilson and Nancy Wilson. He was a loving husband to Angela; a great father to Brian Jr. and Brice (Yasmine Gibbs-Wilson); and big brother to Vikki Perry and Shibhon Wilson. He was the best son-in-law to Joan Cheatham; and brother-in-law to Nicole Cheatham. He loved his aunts and uncles and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Best friend to Maurice Travis, Jimmy Harlan and Jaime Grissom. He touched many lives from his military days, to his GE Crew, VSU Crew and those at the Department of Education. He had a love of cars and the outdoors, especially hiking. A service will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Road in Chester, Va. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.