HANEKE, Brian James, 41, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Brian is survived by his father, William "Bill" G. Haneke (Karen); mother, Mary D. Haneke; siblings, William "Bill" K. Haneke (Brandy), Kathleen Hyman (Jeremy) and Jean M. Armstrong (Clay); nieces and nephews, Ryan, Garrett, Carson, Colin, Gavin, Ava and Alexa; and life partner, Aimee Cabarron. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name through his memorial page at inmemof.org/brian-james-haneke
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.