Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian James Haneke
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
HANEKE, Brian James, 41, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Brian is survived by his father, William "Bill" G. Haneke (Karen); mother, Mary D. Haneke; siblings, William "Bill" K. Haneke (Brandy), Kathleen Hyman (Jeremy) and Jean M. Armstrong (Clay); nieces and nephews, Ryan, Garrett, Carson, Colin, Gavin, Ava and Alexa; and life partner, Aimee Cabarron. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name through his memorial page at inmemof.org/brian-james-haneke.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Haneke family on Brian's passing. I'm happy to say I had some really nice conversations with Brian in recent years. We shared some memories about Grandpa Keegan and growing up with the Fords. He will be missed. Colm
Colm Keegan
March 8, 2021
I had a very spirited conversation with Brian about a year ago. He updated me on family members and my cousins. He will be missed and fondly remembered. God Bless the Haneke family.
Kevin Keegan
March 6, 2021
Dear Haneke Family, We are deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gerry and Heidi Rooney
March 6, 2021
Dear Bill & Karen, We are saddened to hear Brian has passed away. We had a wonderful chat with him at Frank's a little over a year ago. He was delightful, bright and cheerful when we spoke, and he spoke adoringly and proudly about his Dad. Please know that we are praying and mourning his loss with you and all his family and friends. Sincerely, Ken and Susie Waller
Ken & Susie Waller
March 5, 2021
We are thinking of all of you during this very difficult time, sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
William and Dallas Cox
March 3, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Brian´s passing. I live in Bon Air and met him first at Frank´s. He WAS Franks. He was their biggest fan and hardest working employee. Brian ALWAYS had a kind word and some knowledge to share. He was thoughtful and considerate and loved his family more than anything. He was so proud of his father and the book and work that he´d done following his service to this country. The last time I saw Brian was at Fleming´s when he went out of his way to come up and say hello. He was charming and genuinely interested in how things were going for us. Always a gentleman. Always kind. I will miss him so much. Condolences to all.
Janet Brooking
March 1, 2021
Bill and Karen, please accept my sympathies in the loss of your son. May the Lord bless and keep you, and give you peace in this time of mourning. Best regards, Betsy
Betsy Collins
March 1, 2021
Bill and Karen - Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved son. May he Rest in Peace. Prayers for you and his loved ones.
John G Bowen
February 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results