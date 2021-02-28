I am so sad to hear of Brian´s passing. I live in Bon Air and met him first at Frank´s. He WAS Franks. He was their biggest fan and hardest working employee. Brian ALWAYS had a kind word and some knowledge to share. He was thoughtful and considerate and loved his family more than anything. He was so proud of his father and the book and work that he´d done following his service to this country. The last time I saw Brian was at Fleming´s when he went out of his way to come up and say hello. He was charming and genuinely interested in how things were going for us. Always a gentleman. Always kind. I will miss him so much. Condolences to all.

Janet Brooking March 1, 2021