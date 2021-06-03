MCMAHON, Brian Edward, It is with great sorrow that the family of Brian Edward McMahon announces his passing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, at the age of 78. He was the son of late Edward and Elizabeth McMahon; brother to late Stephen McMahon; and nephews, Kelly and Patrick (Dixie, Sadie, Parker). He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Trimpe McMahon; stepchildren and grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a First Lieutenant, Infantry Division. Upon his return, he moved to Richmond, Va., where he founded his company GLM Insurance and enjoyed boating on Chesapeake Bay with his friends. Services will be held June 11, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Indiana Funeral Care at 8151 Allisonville Road, Ind. 46250.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.