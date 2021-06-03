MCMAHON, Brian Edward, It is with great sorrow that the family of Brian Edward McMahon announces his passing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, at the age of 78. He was the son of late Edward and Elizabeth McMahon; brother to late Stephen McMahon; and nephews, Kelly and Patrick (Dixie, Sadie, Parker). He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Trimpe McMahon; stepchildren and grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a First Lieutenant, Infantry Division. Upon his return, he moved to Richmond, Va., where he founded his company GLM Insurance and enjoyed boating on Chesapeake Bay with his friends. Services will be held June 11, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Indiana Funeral Care at 8151 Allisonville Road, Ind. 46250.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
Brian, what a gracious gentleman, who is gone too soon. Was so looking forward to spending more time with you and Nancy after this covid. I especially wanted to sit at your table at the yacht club because " IF YOU SIT AT MY TABLE YOU CAN'T PAY." Nancy my sincere condolence to you and the family. You know I am here. Susan Voit
Susan Voit
June 11, 2021
Brian ALWAYS accepted and loved me, and we shared laughs and good memories when I was fortunate to return home to be with my stars. He was truly a stud. Nanners, I'm just so very sorry. I wish I could take this pain from your heart. I will do ANYTHING for you. I love you. Pammers
Pamela Manwaring
June 7, 2021
Sending his friends and family my prayers and condolences.
Davis Bailey
June 4, 2021
Life long friend and Godfather to my Davis. Brian Always had a joke to share and some my boys still remember. He will be missed-condolences to the family.
Pat Bailey
June 4, 2021
Lyra & John Luck
June 3, 2021
It saddens me to say "good-bye" to a life-long friend of my husband and me. My condolences to all who loved him, knew him and will miss him in their lives.
Janet Coon
June 3, 2021
Brian and I were best friends in high school and then we moved from Indianapolis. He was a great guy and achieved many goals. Nancy I am very sorry for your loss. Bob Hellwig