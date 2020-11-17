NORWOOD, Brian, 56, of Jarratt, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Monk and Shirley Norwood; and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Buz and Ronnie. Brian is survived by a sister, Connie Norwood Mckinney (Roger); nieces, Dawn Jones (Coby), Faith Ash (Darrel) and Hannah Godwin (David); nephew, John Mckinney (Chelsea); and several great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend and former wife, Lisa Hammer; and his faithful canine companion, Buster. The funeral service will be held graveside 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Emporia/Greensville Humane Society, 113 Baker St., Emporia, Virginia 23847. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.